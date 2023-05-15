Zelensky to meet with Sunak in surprise UK visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK

Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Rishi Sunak in the UK on Monday, the latest stop on a tour of European capitals by the Ukrainian president.

The Ukrainian leader said he will meet the Prime Minister in London for “substantive negotiations” amid the Russian invasion.

It follows meetings in Paris, Berlin and Rome, and comes three months after his first trip to London since the start of the war.

That occasion saw the Ukrainian leader attend an audience with the King and address Parliament in February.

Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

Mr Zelensky tweeted: “Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

“This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

The latest visit comes days after Liverpool hosted Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, amid ongoing British support for the country’s fight against Russia.

It also comes after Mr Sunak and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the Government had agreed to authorise the donation of long-range cruise missiles after continued Russian attacks.

That decision was warmly welcomed by Mr Zelensky as a “significant enhancement” of Ukraine’s efforts in the war.