Woman killed in random stabbing ‘wouldn’t hurt a fly’, says family

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey

The woman who was fatally stabbed in a random attack in south London has been named by police.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey was attacked in Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton, at around 4pm on Monday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old’s family said they are “devastated” over her death and that she “wouldn’t hurt a fly”.

In a statement, released by the Metropolitan Police, they said: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of our daughter.

“Johanita was a smart, dedicated and loving girl who always helped anyone.

“She hasn’t got one bad bone in her body. She wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“We can’t believe a senseless crime like this has happened as we can’t imagine who would do this to her.

“Our hearts are completely broken and will not understand why someone would take our beautiful girl away from us.

“She will forever be in our hearts as we will carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did.”

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey was fatally stabbed in a random attack in Brixton, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 33-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, with police given more time to interview him by Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police have said initial inquiries suggest that Ms Dogbey was approached from behind and attacked. It is not believed her attacker was known to her.

The Met said her family are being supported by specialist officers and that the investigation has involved detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command reviewing CCTV from the area and speaking to several witnesses.