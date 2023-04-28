Seven children’s books explaining the royals

Authors have been looking for ways to explain the responsibilities, roles and relationships of the royal family for decades, and be it stories of the late queen, or even the history of royals as far back as Henry VIII, there are plenty of books out there to teach your children about them.

Here are a few of the options.

1. Paddington At The Palace by Michael Bond

Perhaps the heart-warming Paddington video with the Queen at the Platinum Jubilee last year made your child fall in love with the nation’s favourite travelling bear. Well, Paddington at the Palace is a beautiful story about the red-hatted bear going to watch the changing of the guard. A great time to explain and find out what that means.

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, £7.99)

2. The Boy Who Would Be King by Michael Morpurgo

Celebrating the new King, author Morpurgo celebrates Charles III and his love of nature, and the work he has done to protect the planet for future generations in a gorgeous allegorical story about a boy, a wise woman and an acorn.

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, £12.99)

3. Billie Templar’s War by Ellie Irving



Aimed at eight to 12-year-olds, this is a story about a little girl who wants her father to come home from the war so they can keep winning their annual three-legged race.

Explaining the royals’ involvement in war and the events that surround it, even a staged military tattoo, this is a sweet and heart-warming book for youngsters.

(Bodley Head, £6.50)

4. Fatal Throne co-authored by Candace Fleming

In this historical thriller from Candace Fleming, the young adult fiction writer explores the stories and characters of the often-overlooked wives of Henry VIII. This collection of stories is a surefire way to get your child interested in royal history and combines storytelling from multiple authors.

(RandomHouse, £10.99)

6. The King Who Banned The Dark by Emily Haworth-Booth



An enchanting tale of a young Prince afraid of the dark and a King who uses his power to turn the lights on – all the time for everyone. Will this king listen to his people and change things even though he is scared? A thought-provoking book about power, royalty and responsibility.

(HarperCollins Children’s Books, £7.99)

7. Kings And Queens by Eleanor and Herbert Farjeon

Short poems designed to introduce each king and queen of England, this book, originally published in the 1930s is a useful and creative tool to teach kids about the royalty of days gone by with new versions cropping up.