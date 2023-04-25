SNP call for energy powers to be devolved to Holyrood

Whitelee Windfarm

The SNP will demand that powers over energy are devolved to Holyrood, challenging Labour to commit to the policy.

The party’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, will make the call in a speech to the Institute for Government on Tuesday.

Most aspects of energy are reserved to Westminster, though Holyrood has control over planning regulations which can affect renewable power.

The SNP has long called for changes to the electricity grid system.

Ministers in Edinburgh and London are at loggerheads over aspects of the devolution settlement, including the recent use of Section 35 to block Holyrood’s gender recognition legislation.

This issue has been taken to court by Humza Yousaf’s Government as it seeks a judicial review.

Mr Flynn is expected to say: “The Tories’ resentment of devolution comes as no surprise given they opposed it in the first place.

“The real question now is for Labour – will they continue to mimic the Tories or will they defend devolution by strengthening it?

“We are throwing down the gauntlet to Labour – if they are serious about Scotland they will commit to devolving energy powers to the Scottish Parliament.”

He will add: “Scotland is energy-rich and in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, it is right that the natural energy resources of the Scottish people are used to serve the needs of the Scottish people.

“But it looks like Labour are destined to repeat the same old mistakes in Scotland.

“The differences between the Tories and pro-Brexit Labour party are becoming smaller by the day, with both committed to denying us powers and a say over our future.

“Neither Starmer or Sunak will ever deliver the change Scotland needs.

“Faced with that terrible choice, I’m confident that the Scottish people will choose the only real change on offer – independence in Europe.”

Scottish Labour’s net-zero spokeswoman, Sarah Boyack, said: “The SNP are once again using the constitution to distract from their own failures in our energy sector.

“The SNP failed to set up a green energy company or to deliver on their green jobs promises. It‘s clear that what Scotland really needs to harness its energy potential is political leadership and good governance.