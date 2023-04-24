List of 46 Prezzo restaurants set to close

Customers sat outside Prezzo Italian Restaurant

Prezzo has said it will shut 46 restaurants which have been hit hard by soaring costs and changes to customer habits.

The Italian restaurant group said the closures, which will affect 810 workers, come after utility costs rocketed by more-than double.

It said the shake-up will impact a raft of sites where footfall is still below pre-pandemic levels and leave more restaurants in busier shopping destinations such as retail parks or tourist hot-spots.

Here is a full list of all the Prezzo restaurants due to close: