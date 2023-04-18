Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in party finance probe

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Colin Beattie, 71, was arrested on Tuesday and is being questioned by detectives, police say.

Holyrood from above
Holyrood from above

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

Police Scotland said the 71-year-old has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The arrest of Mr Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is the second in relation to the investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the party earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Police said the 71-year-old was arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

The force said a report will be submitted to the Crown Office.

Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Mr Murrell is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News