Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

UK NewsPublished:

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was found dead in Greenhill, south-west Sheffield, on Wednesday evening.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was hit by a car in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said officers discovered a woman in her 60s dead in the Greenhill area of the city at around 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

The boy was found shortly afterwards and arrested on suspicion of murder as well as suspected possession of a knife.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from SYP, said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

