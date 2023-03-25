Notification Settings

Second person arrested in relation to ‘Baby John’ death released without charge

UK NewsPublished:

The infant was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach in Co Kerry in April 1984.

Garda station
A second person arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby boy in Co Kerry almost 40 years ago has been released without charge.

The man in his 60s had been arrested on Thursday with a woman. He was released in the early hours of Saturday. The woman was released on Friday.

Garda added the investigation into the death of “Baby John” is continuing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of the five-day-old infant was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach at White Strand, Caherciveen in April 1984.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

