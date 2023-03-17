William and Kate to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Guards

The Prince and Princess of Wales (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards later on Friday.

William, outgoing Colonel of the Irish Guards, will be joined by Kate, incoming Colonel, at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot.

It will be Kate’s first time attending the parade as Colonel of the regiment, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on March 17 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The princess will present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, who will in turn issue it along the ranks, as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot.

The parade will conclude with a royal salute and march-past, where Kate will take the salute as the new Colonel.

The Princess of Wales, Colonel of the Irish Guards (Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA)

After the parade the couple will meet the Irish Guards Association, which is made up of past members of the Irish Guards.

Kate will be invited to inspect the front rank whilst William will inspect the second rank.