Rwanda migrants plan will have only marginal impact, says Mitchell

‘I think it would be an extraordinary thing to leave the ECHR’

Foreign Office Minister @AndrewMitchMP says that, despite reports, leaving the ECHR is not ‘on the table’ and it’s ‘not being seriously considered’ by the government.@AFNeil #AndrewNeilShowC4, 6pm pic.twitter.com/EUjEwubLCz

— Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 12, 2023