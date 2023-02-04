What the papers say – February 4

British newspapers

The front pages cover the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, as well as carrying headlines on online misogyny and a comedian’s comments on Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

The Guardian has an interview with a whistleblower who helped expose the Government’s chaotic response to the fall of Kabul and warns the Civil Service has become dangerously politicised.

Guardian front page, Saturday 4 February: Kabul chaos whistleblower sues ministers after sacking pic.twitter.com/TjGVsezT56 — The Guardian (@guardian) February 3, 2023

The Independent has comments from comedian Nish Kumar, who claimed Dominic Raab has been unable to “differentiate between different Asians” after the deputy PM apparently confused him with the brother of anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller.

Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Now top comedian says Raab ‘can’t tell Asians apart’ “ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sAbfqL8Jz8 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 3, 2023

The Daily Telegraph reports a Government source as saying Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan believes the Online Safety Bill has the power to put a stop to attacks on women on the internet.



? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Online misogyny set to be outlawed'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⤵️https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YP7faXI42D — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 3, 2023

The Sun says police are working on the theory that missing mother Ms Bulley might have been trying to retrieve her dog’s ball when she possibly fell into the river while out for a walk in Lancashire a week ago.

On tomorrow's front page: Nicola Bulley cops probe riddle of missing dog ball among five unanswered questions about mum-of-two’s disappearancehttps://t.co/zxV8gVgxo8 pic.twitter.com/DlGmr3HDNA — The Sun (@TheSun) February 3, 2023

The Daily Express reports former prime minister Boris Johnson has insisted tax cuts are the key to winning the next General Election.

Saturday's front page: Boris – Tax cuts will win Tories next electionhttps://t.co/42BgIEkQtL#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vl45dId4Xq — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 3, 2023

The Daily Mirror says female stars refused to work with Jeremy Clarkson after comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex in a newspaper column, with a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? celebrity special resultingly shelved.

The Times reports the Home Office is looking at two possible legal options to help with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to bar people who arrive in Britain illegally from claiming asylum.

The FT Weekend carries the news that the FTSE 100, the index of the UK’s largest publicly-listed firms, hit an all-time high on Friday.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday February 4 https://t.co/JB8r28kJaS pic.twitter.com/AzyCA8tlqk — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 3, 2023

The Daily Mail also leads with the mystery of Ms Bulley’s disappearance, carrying a comment from her partner who described the incident which has resulted in a week-long search operation as “insane”.

Saturday’s Daily MAIL: “Did Nicola Slip Into The River Going After Dog’s Ball?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/haGrM15OPh — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 3, 2023