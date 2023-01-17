Billboard ad campaign launched to tackle antisemitism

Campaign Against Antisemitism

The first ever UK billboard advert campaign against antisemitism has been launched by a leading Jewish charity.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has put up posters in nine cities which show Jewish Britons alongside the words: “Why am I 500% more likely to suffer hate crime?”

The posters will remain in the cities – including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow – for two weeks, including for Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Holocaust survivor who has been left “sickened” by attacks on Jews in modern Britain will appear on the posters alongside recent immigrants to the UK and a member of the ultra-orthodox community, who are often more vulnerable to attacks.

It is the first time a member of the ultra-orthodox Charedi community will feature on a billboard in the UK.

The charity is calling on people to stand with British Jews after recent Home Office figures showed they are 500% more likely to be the victim of a hate crime than members of any other faith group.

Supporters of the campaign are urged to use the #StandWithJews hashtag on social media to highlight their backing for it.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

British Jews will highlight their own experiences of antisemitism using the #BecauseImJewish hashtag.

Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “People are utterly appalled when we tell them quite how much Jews are targeted by hate crime.

“The UK is a fundamentally decent and tolerant place, and one of the best countries in the world to live as a Jew, but we still suffer racism and attacks every day simply because we are Jewish.