Driving case adjourned as Dublin court told Conor McGregor is sick

Conor McGregor

The dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been adjourned until December.

Barrister David Staunton, appearing on behalf of McGregor, said that he was ill and had attended a GP on Wednesday.

He told Judge David McHugh that McGregor probably has the flu, and was unable to attend Blanchardstown court.

State solicitor Siobhan Matthews said there was no difficulty with this.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor (Brian Lawless/PA)

McGregor, of The Paddocks, Straffan in Co Kildare, has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22 last year.

Among the alleged offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.

At his last court appearance in November, the court was told that work on the case was ongoing and that it was expected the matter would be disposed of in January.

But on Wednesday the court heard that the two sides were unable to resolve matters and asked the court to schedule a hearing date.