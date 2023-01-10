Detectives issue appeal to trace brothers over city shooting murder

Police are searching for two brothers in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead at an industrial unit.

West Midlands Police have issued photographs of Theo and Remell Bailey, who are wanted in connection with the 2021 murder of Gavin Parry.

The force issued an appeal to trace the siblings on Tuesday, as independent charity Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to their arrests.

#WANTED We are looking for two brothers wanted in connection with the murder of Gavin Parry as independent charity @CrimestoppersUK offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to their arrests.Read more ?https://t.co/ia0oUvonyt pic.twitter.com/eJTPBLKEvX — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) January 10, 2023

Mr Parry, aged 31, was shot dead and a 22-year-old man was injured on April 13 2021 following a social gathering at premises on Western Road, Winson Green, Birmingham.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from Force CID at West Midlands Police, said: “Gavin’s family have been searching for answers for nearly two years and have been patient in awaiting information about why, how and who killed Gavin.

“They have acted with dignity throughout and it is only right that they begin to understand what happened to their loved one.”

The Bailey brothers have close links to the Handsworth and Winson Green areas.

Anyone helping them to stay on the run, providing them with a place to stay, vehicles or money, may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution, Mr Mahon said.

Members of the community are being urged not to approach the men but to contact officers via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.