Woman charged with murder after man stabbed in Yorkshire

Paul Hanson

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in East Yorkshire.

Teresa Hanson, of West Cowick, will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after being charged and remanded in custody, Humberside Police said in a statement.

Officers were called at 7.15pm on Wednesday to reports that a man had been stabbed at a property in Little London Lane, West Cowick.

Paul Hanson was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.