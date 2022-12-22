One in four ambulance patients waiting more than an hour for A&E handover

Ambulances

About a quarter of ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals last week, as a combination of bed shortages and increased demand helped send delays to a new high.

Some four in 10 patients had to wait at least 30 minutes to be transferred to A&E.

The numbers are higher than at any point in recent winters.

A total of 16,379 handover delays of more than an hour were recorded across hospital trusts last week, NHS England data shows.

This was 24% of all arrivals by ambulance, up from 17% the previous week.

The figure stood at 7% in the equivalent week in December 2021, and just 5% in December 2020.

Delays were high across the week, with no clear evidence that industrial action taken by nurses on Wednesday December 15 had a specific impact.

NHS trusts in England have a target of 95% of all ambulance handovers to be completed within 30 minutes, with 100% to be completed within 60 minutes.

Overall, 28,105 patients, 41% of the total, had to wait at least 30 minutes last week to be handed over.

This is up from 34% the previous week, and compares with 20% at this point in 2021 and 15% in 2020.

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance.

They may have been moved into an A&E department until staff were available to complete the handover.

But the level of delays reflects the ongoing struggle faced by hospitals to find space for new arrivals.