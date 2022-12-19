Man charged with murdering NHS nurse and her two children remanded in custody

Deaths of woman and two children in Kettering

A man charged with murdering an NHS nurse and her two young children has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Saju Chelavalel is accused of killing Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at his address in Petherton Court, Kettering, on December 15.

Police officers said they found the mother and young children with serious injuries on Thursday morning and they died a short while later.

Forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary found they had died as a result of asphyxiation.

Speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth, Chelavalel, 52, wearing a grey prison uniform, appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody ahead of another hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.