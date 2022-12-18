Notification Settings

Man charged with murder over death of 28-year-old woman

UK NewsPublished:

Liam Taylor, 37, was charged with the murder of Ailish Walsh in Hackney.

Met Police sign
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died at a property in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Liam Taylor, 37, of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday with the murder of 28-year-old Ailish Walsh in Hackney.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police were called at about 10.20pm on Thursday to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in Rectory Road, Hackney.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her family have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet at @MetCC and give reference 6902/15Dec.

