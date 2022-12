Police activity in Dover after the tragedy

A teenager is believed to have been among the four people who died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel.

Kent County Council leader Roger Gough told a council meeting on Thursday that the youngster was one of the fatalities.

He told councillors that 12 of the 39 people rescued from the freezing water on Wednesday were lone migrant children who have now been taken into the authority’s care.

The tragedy, he reportedly said, was a “sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.

A major search and rescue operation was launched in the Channel on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Drones were being used to scan the water for anyone unaccounted for as the search in the Channel continued, with ships asked to post lookouts.

Meanwhile, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) reviewed evidence of the incident to decide whether an inquiry should be launched.

A Government spokesman said: “Overnight and today the search continues with aerial assets to ensure that everyone is accounted for.

“HM Coastguard have been broadcasting to all shipping requesting that they post lookouts on board their vessels and report any sightings to Dover Coastguard.”

The major rescue operation off the Kent coast began at 2.16am on Wednesday after reports of a boat in distress, and involved the Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, ambulance service and police.

An ambulance arrives at the Port of Dover after the incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A fishing boat was first on the scene, arriving at 3.04am, and was one of three to help in the rescue, the Government said.

Two casualties were taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, bosses there said.

One was later discharged but the other had died by the time they arrived, it is understood.

The MAIB said: “We are in the process of gathering information about the incident as part of the process of conducting a preliminary assessment.