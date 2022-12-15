Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Armed forces chief warns of ‘extraordinary and profound’ geopolitical crises

UK NewsPublished:

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said ‘these are extraordinarily dangerous times’.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin

The world is seeing a “generational struggle for the future of the global order”, the head of Britain’s armed forces has said.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warned that “these are extraordinarily dangerous times,” with tensions rising between the West and Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

In a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London on Wednesday, he said: “As 2022 draws to a close, we have a world in which four separate geopolitical crises are unfolding in parallel.

“Whether it’s (Vladimir) Putin’s sense of impunity, Iran’s meddlesome and destabilising behaviour, North Korea’s outright belligerence or an increasingly authoritarian China.

“None of these challenges exist in isolation.

“Each is connected. Each represents a test of the rules which have guaranteed global security and enabled the spread of prosperity and opportunity throughout our lifetimes. And, in aggregate, are extraordinary and profound.”

Despite the gloomy assessment, he said the UK and the West “can take confidence from the response”.

In his bid to divide the world, the Russian president “has unintentionally assembled an extraordinary coalition of democracies against him”, Sir Tony said.

“The result is Russia is losing. And the world is winning.

“Russia has failed – and will continue to fail – in all its war aims. Russia is diminished on the world stage.”

He also said Russia faces a “critical shortage of artillery munitions”, meaning the ability of its forces to conduct successful offensive ground operations “is rapidly diminishing”.

The chief of defence staff concluded: “The biggest lesson from the past year is to recognise that we are part of a generational struggle for the future of the global order.”

He advised Britain not to “look the other way”.

“We’ve seen what happens when countries look away. Authoritarians are emboldened. Rules get broken, economic turmoil and global insecurity follow. And we all pay the price.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News