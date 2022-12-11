Drivers urged to be careful as icy conditions forecast for Monday rush-hour

People walk along the seafront at Whitley Bay in Northumberland after a light covering of snow

Travel disruption is expected during Monday’s morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.

The Met Office issued the alerts as temperatures are expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.

The yellow warnings are in place from Sunday until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East.

(PA Graphics)

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It will continue to be a very cold day, with maximum temperatures of 1C to 4C on Sunday, and, as we head into the evening, we see persistent rain, sleet or snow in the far South East of England, which is what we have a yellow warning out for from 6pm on Sunday.

“We could see 2cm to 5cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.

“There will be ice forming, particularly near to the coast where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday with that valid until 9am.”

Ms Ayers said that although cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers are expected through the week, cloud cover could prevent some of the more extreme temperatures experienced in recent days.

She added that there is a possibility of slightly milder conditions arriving next weekend but it is too early to be certain.

A walker on Hackney Marshes in London after snow and ice swept across parts of the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.

Sean Sidley, AA patrol of the year, said: “On a frosty morning, hazards like black ice can prove lethal if you don’t adjust your speed and driving style in colder weather.

“Always leave plenty of space behind other vehicles as stopping distances can be 10 times longer on icy roads.

“Allow extra time, as there may be delays to your normal routes, and make sure you pack winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, fully charged mobile phone and a flask of hot drink.

“Take heed of warning lights in your vehicle and make sure you check it regularly if you drive less in the winter. Flat batteries are one of the top breakdowns we attend in cold weather and can be avoided by regular car maintenance.”

The recent cold snap has led to the triggering of the £25 cold weather payment to people on the lowest incomes in hundreds of affected postcode districts in England and Wales.