Medieval ring sells for nearly £40,000

David Broad with the wedding ring given by Sir Thomas Brook to his wife Lady Joan Brook for their marriage in 1388

An exceptional 14th-century ring discovered by a metal detectorist has been sold at auction for nearly £40,000.

It is believed to have been the wedding ring given by Sir Thomas Brook to his wife Lady Joan Brook for their marriage in 1388.

The ring was discovered by former milk tanker driver David Board, 69, on farmland in Thorncombe, Dorset, after he took up metal detecting again in 2019.

At a depth of five inches, he saw what he thought was a sweet wrapper, then looking more closely he realised it was a ring and put it in his top pocket.

“I am so pleased that the ring sold, as I was worrying that it wouldn’t. Despite having media interest from all over the world, we hope that it will remain in this country,” Mr Board said.

The finds liaison officer, Lucy Shipley, took the ring to the British Museum and confirmed that it was medieval in date and a very rare example.

Mr Board plans to use his share of the money to help his partner’s daughter arrange a mortgage.

Nigel Mills, from London-based Noonans, said: “This ring is in almost perfect condition and has an inverted diamond set into the raised bezel so that it comes to a point.

“The hoop is composed of two neatly entwined bands symbolising the union of the couple.

“Inside the band is an inscription in French ‘Ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy’ – meaning ‘As I hold your faith, hold mine’.