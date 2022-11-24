Rare white reindeer calves ready to help spread festive cheer

Reindeer

Three rare white reindeer are preparing to tour the UK to spread festive cheer in the run-up to Christmas.

The calves are part of the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd, described as the UK’s only free ranging reindeer herd, which is around 150 strong.

Born in the summer, the trio named Vanilla, Mr Whippy and 99 are ready to join the rest of the herd as they make Christmas visits around the country.

The first reindeer were brought over from Swedish Lapland in 1952 by Mikel Utsi and his wife Ethel Lindgren as an experiment and have grazed the land ever since.

The reindeer were born in the summer (The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd/PA)

Tilly Smith, owner of the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre, said: “The Cairngorms is ideal for the reindeer.

“We’re centrally positioned within the Highlands which means we have a more continental climate.

“We’re more likely to have cold, snowy, Arctic-like conditions which provide the best vegetation. Our mountains, although vast and impressive, are also gentle which suits the reindeer as they aren’t the most nimble.”

Mark Tate, chief executive of VisitCairngorms, said: “The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd are a firm favourite among our winter visitors and it’s easy to see why.

“They are beautiful, calming animals and add to the magical winter wonderland feel that really does make winter come to life in the Cairngorms National Park.