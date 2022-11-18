Almost 25,000 online fundraising pages set up to help with cost-of-living crisis

Inflation

Almost 25,000 online fundraising pages have been set up by charities and crowdfunders this year to help people cope with the cost-of-living crisis, research suggests.

A study by online fundraising site JustGiving found that crowdfunders and charities have raised more than £12 million through the platform so far this year, to help ease the burden of rent, mortgage payments and energy bills, as well as helping people gain access to food.

Pages created to support people with their energy bills have seen the biggest surge, raising almost £75,000.

Pascale Harvie, president of JustGiving, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is something that is affecting millions of people across the country right now and we’re seeing this reflected on our platform.

“While it’s heartbreaking that so many people are having to turn to charities and their communities for help, the generosity shown by individuals across the country is extraordinary.