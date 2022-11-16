Tory MPs Iain Duncan Smith and Robert Buckland receive knighthoods from King

Iain Duncan Smith receives his knighthood

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith said it was a “unique experience” and a “privilege” to receive his knighthood from the King at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Sir Iain was knighted for political and public service in the New Year’s Honours List 2020 but said his investiture was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His fellow Conservative MP Sir Robert Buckland, justice secretary under Boris Johnson, received the honour of Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) at the same ceremony.

Asked how the event went, former work and pensions secretary Sir Iain told the PA news agency: “Very good.

“It was nice after three years’ wait to have finally got this done.

“I think it was awarded in 2019 or 2020 but Covid got in the way.”

Sir Robert Buckland after being made a Knight Commander of the British Empire (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said it was “a unique experience” and an extra “privilege to have your monarch give you your award”.

Sir Robert, who also served as Wales secretary, added: “I’m deeply honoured to have received my knighthood from his Majesty the King.

“I feel that receiving this award is, I hope, a reflection of the hard work I have put in and continue to put in for my constituents in South Swindon, as a cabinet member and Lord Chancellor most notably, and as continuing service as a member of Parliament.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised in this way and I feel very proud.”

Sir Robert was also honoured for political and public service.