Royal family to attend Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance

The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family will gather for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The event is one of a series that the royals are attending as they commemorate the country’s war dead, ahead of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The King and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Through words, song and storytelling the festival will commemorate the service and sacrifice of servicemen and women and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

The Band of the Royal Marines at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall (James McCauley/The Royal British Legion/PA)

The event will also pay tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign, including as the Royal British Legion’s patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

During the event, the royal party will be received by Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall and Lieutenant General James Bashall, president of the Royal British Legion.

During the Remembrance Sunday ceremony, the King will lay a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours, with the design a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather, George VI.

The late Queen during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, in 2020 (Chris Jackson/PA)

As Charles leads the nation at the Cenotaph for the first time as King, the service will be a poignant moment for the royal family.