Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Royal family to attend Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

UK NewsPublished:

The late Queen considered Remembrance Sunday one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance
The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance

The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family will gather for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The event is one of a series that the royals are attending as they commemorate the country’s war dead, ahead of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The King and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Through words, song and storytelling the festival will commemorate the service and sacrifice of servicemen and women and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance
The Band of the Royal Marines at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall (James McCauley/The Royal British Legion/PA)

The event will also pay tribute to the late Queen and the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign, including as the Royal British Legion’s patron and the longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

During the event, the royal party will be received by Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall and Lieutenant General James Bashall, president of the Royal British Legion.

During the Remembrance Sunday ceremony, the King will lay a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours, with the design a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather, George VI.

Remembrance Sunday
The late Queen during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, in 2020 (Chris Jackson/PA)

As Charles leads the nation at the Cenotaph for the first time as King, the service will be a poignant moment for the royal family.

The Queen, who died nine weeks ago at the age of 96, considered Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates the war dead, one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News