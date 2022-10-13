Billionaire real estate developer and estranged wife battle over money

High Court stock

A wealthy real estate developer embroiled in a High Court fight over money with his estranged wife says her claims are based on “greed, not need”, a judge has heard.

Michael Fuchs, 62, who comes from Germany but moved to the United States in the 1990s, and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, who comes from France, are arguing at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Justice Mostyn has been asked to make decisions about how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs should walk away with following the breakdown of the marriage.

The judge, who is overseeing a private hearing but has ruled that proceedings can be reported and that the estranged couple can be named, was told at a preliminary hearing earlier this year that Mr Fuchs was a billionaire.

A barrister leading Mr Fuchs’ legal team told the judge on Thursday, in a written case outline, that the judge would have to decide what Ms Collardeau-Fuchs was entitled to under “nuptial agreements”.

Patrick Chamberlayne KC said Mr Fuchs argued that the figure was £30 million and Ms Collardeau-Fuchs argued that the figure was more than £45 million.

He said she wanted about £1.2 million a year provision for children – Mr Fuchs said the figure should be about £350,000 a year.

“This is one of those budgets that is so excessive,” he said.

“It speaks for itself: it is evidence of greed, not need.”

He added: “(Ms Collardeau-Fuchs) wants to live like a billionaire, having signed an agreement that she will live like a mere multi-millionaire.”

The judge heard that Mr Fuchs had owned a ‘very significant amount of prime Midtown Manhattan real estate’ before marrying Ms Collardeau-Fuchs (Francois Roux/Alamy/PA)

Mr Justice Mostyn has heard that the former couple, who have two children, had married in New York in 2012 and separated in 2020.

The judge heard that towards the end of the time together, they had “global annual living costs” of about £900,000.

He heard that Mr Fuchs had enjoyed an “extraordinarily successful career” and had owned a “very significant amount of prime Midtown Manhattan real estate” before marrying Ms Collardeau-Fuchs.