Police-recorded hate crimes rise 26% in a year

Police tape

The number of hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales has risen by more than a quarter in a year, figures show.

There were 155,841 offences recorded in the year to March, up 26% from the previous year. This was also the biggest annual rise since 2017, according to Home Office data.

Forces recorded 109,843 race hate crimes, 8,730 religious hate crimes, 26,152 sexual orientation hate crimes, 14,242 disability hate crimes and 4,355 transgender hate crimes.

Some crimes are recorded as having more than one motivating factor.

The majority of hate crimes recorded by police were racially motivated – in line with previous years – and increased by 19% from the year ending 2021, the figures show.

Religious hate crimes rose by 37% to reach the highest level since records began in 2012.

Sexual orientation hate crimes increased by 41%, disability hate crimes by 43%, and transgender identity hate crimes by 56%.

The Home Office report, published on Thursday, said: “It is uncertain to what degree the increase in police-recorded hate crime is a genuine rise or due to continued recording improvements and more victims having the confidence to report these crimes to the police.”