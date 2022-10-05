Most popular baby names in England and Wales revealed

Today we released the most popular baby names for England and Wales in 2021 ??

? Noah was the most popular for boys, ending Oliver’s 8-year reign

? Olivia remained the most popular for girls for the sixth year in a row

➡️ https://t.co/vUXiYyAHLm pic.twitter.com/7rmTTekle0

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 5, 2022