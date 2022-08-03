Notification Settings

Drug-related deaths in England and Wales rise to record high

UK News

There were 4,859 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in 2021, the ONS said.

Drugs Illustration
Drugs Illustration

Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have reached a record high, driven primarily by opiates, figures show.

There were 4,859 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in 2021 – a rate of 84.4 deaths per million people, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is the ninth consecutive annual rise, up 6.2% from the previous year, and the highest number since records began more than a quarter of a century ago in 1993.

The ONS said the overall rising trend over the past decade has been driven primarily by deaths involving opiates, but also those involving other substances such as cocaine.

The figures cover drug abuse and dependence, fatal accidents, suicides and complications involving controlled and non-controlled drugs, prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Around half of these deaths registered in 2021 will have occurred in previous years due to death registration delays.

The figures show the rates of drug-related deaths have risen 81.1% since 2012, when there were 46.6 deaths per million people.

