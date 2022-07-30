Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crews from eight engines tackle ‘large industrial fire’ in Birmingham

UK NewsPublished:

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene in Witton, north Birmingham.

Emergency Services Stock
Emergency Services Stock

A “large industrial fire” has broken out in north Birmingham, and residents are being warned to stay indoors.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene at Tame Road and Electric Avenue in Witton.

The force said in a tweet on Saturday night: “Please be aware that we have a large incident within the Witton area of Birmingham.

“We have eight fire engines in attendance tackling the incident.

“Please try and avoid the area while we bring the incident under control.”

WMFS described the blaze as “a large industrial fire” and said road closures and diversions were in place.

The force warned people living in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News