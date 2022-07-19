Notification Settings

LIVE: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature as heatwave scorches country

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The Met Office also said Monday night had been the hottest on record.

Sunrise
Sunrise

Temperatures could breach 40C in the UK on Tuesday as the country experienced its hottest day on record amid the continued heatwave.

The highest temperature – 39.1C – was recorded in Charlwood in Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.

The Met Office earlier revealed that the UK had experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s, meaning an uncomfortable sleep for many.

12.33pm

Changing of the Guard
Sparing a thought for this member of F Company Scots Guards during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

12.28pm

In video: UK records ‘highest ever’ temperature:

12.24pm

Such incredibly high temperatures have led to the risk of thunderstorms in some areas. Here’s the Met Office with more information:

12.21pm

People on the beach
People applying sunblock on the beach in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

12.16pm

It is understood RAF Brize Norton will remain closed on Tuesday.

An inspection and assessment is due to be carried out later and again on Wednesday morning.

This comes after flying activity was halted at the RAF base in Oxfordshire on Monday “during this period of extreme temperature”, with aircraft using alternative airfields.

12.13pm

Back in Cornwall, @WillH1000 shows us how quickly the conditions can change:

12.09pm

Steller's sea eagle
Vraska the steller’s sea eagle cools down in her bath with keeper Johanna McQuade at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

11.59am

The Met Office has stressed that these are provisional figures.

11.52am

The UK has experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 39.1C in Charlwood, Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures.

11.18am

Firefighters in Cheshunt reveal the dangers of increasing temperatures

10.29am

This tweet by @GoodbyJeff shows a close shave as storms brew in Cornwall

10.07am

Boris Johnson indicated the lessons from the pandemic would be applied in the heatwave.

He told his final scheduled Cabinet meeting: “On another scorching, sweltering day I think it’s very, very important that we think back to that moment that we opened up (after the lockdown) and try and balance risk with the need to keep our country, our society and our economy moving.

“I hope, Cabinet, that you are all agreed that as far as possible we should keep schools open and keep our transport system going as far as we possibly can.”

