Pictures show Boris Johnson raising glass during lockdown leaving party

EXCL: @ITVNews has obtained pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a No10 party during lockdown in November 2020.

The photos cast fresh doubt on the PM's repeated claims he was unaware of rule-breaking in No10 during the pandemic.

See all images here:https://t.co/sUJiWpxqmm pic.twitter.com/iXopuPIQu7

— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 23, 2022