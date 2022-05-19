Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in UK at lowest level since autumn

UK NewsPublished:

Levels have dropped to almost a third of the recent peak.

An ambulance outside the Accident and Emergency department of St Thomas's Hospital in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
An ambulance outside the Accident and Emergency department of St Thomas's Hospital in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since autumn, in a further sign the virus is becoming less prevalent.

A total of 6,879 patients were in hospital as of May 18, down 23% week-on-week, Government figures show.

It is the first time the number has dropped below the levels recorded throughout the winter, when the original Omicron variant drove a surge of infections across the country.

It is also the lowest total since October 9 2021.

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals
(PA Graphics)

The figures have been falling steadily for several weeks, having climbed as high as 20,544 on April 6.

The trend reflects the drop in the prevalence of the virus over the past month, as reported by the Office for National Statistics in its regular infection survey.

An estimated 1.5 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week ending May 7, down from 2.0 million the previous week and a record 4.9 million at the end of March.

Despite the rise in patients during the original Omicron wave, and again in the more recent Omicron BA.2 surge, hospital numbers this year did not come close to matching the level reached during the second wave of the virus, when they hit 39,256 in January 2021.

This reflects the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, in particular the booster jabs rolled out in the autumn and winter of last year.

Boosters are estimated to have prevented around 186,600 hospital admissions among people aged 25 and over in England between December 13 2021 and April 17 2022, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

This includes approximately 162,300 people aged 65 and over.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News