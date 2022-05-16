Masked gang takes just four minutes to steal whisky worth more than £100,000

Glenfarclas Distillery

Masked raiders took only four minutes to force their way into a Speyside distillery and make off with more than £100,000 worth of whisky.

Burglars drilled through a lock at the Glenfarclas Distillery’s visitor centre in the early hours of Sunday, smashed open a cabinet, and made off with bottles of the valuable drink in what appears to be a targeted raid.

Callum Fraser, production manager at the distillery in Ballindalloch, Moray, urged anyone with information about the raid or CCTV in the area to contact Police Scotland.

He said: “Somebody gained entry through the door by drilling the lock.

Workers at Glenfarclas Distillery are appealing for anyone with information about the raid to contact police (Glenfarclas/Instagram)

“They’ve obviously been to case the place out because they knew exactly what cabinet they were going for.

“They took our family cask range from 1954 to 1975 – there’s a bottle from every year there – and a bottle of 60-year-old and then went back out of the door.”

Footage from the site has captured the white-masked gang go through the side door at about 2.45am, get what they wanted, and then leave with the six-figure haul of bottles about four minutes later.

Mr Fraser, 54, said: “The fact somebody has been in our place, it’s not a nice feeling.

“Somebody has broken in, they felt that’s what they should be doing, and it’s horrendously wrong. It makes staff feel uncomfortable.”

He added workers at the family-owned distillery are well known as being friendly and approachable, and said: “It makes us all feel slightly uncomfortable and angry, to be honest.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were informed of reports of a break-in at a business in Ballindalloch at around 10.15am on Sunday, 15 May, 2022.

“Several items were taken from the premises.