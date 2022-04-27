Katie Price opts for trial after denying breach of restraining order

Katie Price

Katie Price faces a Crown Court trial after denying breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee over a message in which she accused the pair of having an affair.

The 43-year-old former glamour model is said to have sent Kieran Hayler a message on January 21 this year in which she branded his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “c***ing whore” and a “gutter slag”.

Price, who was known professionally as Jordan, was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly on June 3 2019, under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

Katie Price arrives at Crawley Magistrates’ Court (Steve Parsons/PA)

She was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

Price, wearing white trainers, a green tracksuit and a black gilet, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, accused of contacting Penticost indirectly in breach of the restraining order.

She was supported by her reality TV star fiance Carl Woods, 33, who sat in the public gallery.

The court heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price.

Price’s message read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

Price, who became a household name around the turn of the millennium, stood in the dock to confirm her name, address and date of birth, before pleading not guilty to the single charge, which can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court.

Katie Price’s fiance, Carl Woods, was in court to support her (Steve Parsons/PA)

Joe Harrington, defending, said: “The issues relate to her mental health and the triggers which led to sending that message.”

Asked where she wanted the trial to be heard, Price said: “The Crown Court please.”

District Judge Amanda Kelly said the offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment and warned Price: “You are in really grave danger of going to prison.”

She said: “This is a very serious allegation in which it is alleged you used indirectly vile and nasty language towards Ms Penticost, someone you were prohibited from contacting directly or indirectly by a restraining order.”

The judge granted Price bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 25 at Lewes Crown Court on condition she does not contact Ms Penticost either directly or indirectly, except for handing over children.