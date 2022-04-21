Two-thirds of primary heads report underfunding for Covid catch-up

Teachers buying books

Two-thirds of primary head teachers have reported receiving insufficient funding to help pupils catch up in school following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey.

The survey, by the Sutton Trust, has revealed that 68% of primary school senior leaders reported receiving insufficient catch-up funding this year.

While 51 reported they have had to cut teaching assistants.

Other cuts reported included 35% saying they had cut support staff, and 32% saying they had cut IT equipment.

Secondary school heads reported being less affected, with 53% reporting that funding had been sufficient.

However, a significant number of secondary school heads reported making cuts, including 24% reporting cuts to teaching staff, 28% to assistants, and 31% to support staff (31%).

The survey also found that 33% of school heads reported dipping into the pupil premium fund for poorer students to plug gaps in their general budget.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said the survey results showed the “monumental challenges” facing schools as a result of the pandemic.

“Today’s polling shows that schools are facing monumental challenges as a result of the pandemic, with schools having to cut crucial staff and support for pupils,” he said.

“With all these ongoing pressures, dedicated funding for poorer pupils through the pupil premium is more crucial than ever. It’s a disgrace that a third of heads still report using pupil premium funding to plug budget gaps.