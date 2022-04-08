Dizzee Rascal handed restraining order and curfew for assaulting ex-fiancee

Dizzee Rascal court case

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been given a restraining order, curfew and will have to wear an electronic tag for attacking his ex-fiancee during a row over child contact and finances.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, had been found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The artist behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

During sentencing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, district judge Polly Gledhill told Mills she wants him to work on how he thinks and behaves as he “lost his temper and used violence”.

Dizzee Rascal was sentenced at Croydon Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

After reading pre-sentence reports, she told Mills he had shown “no remorse for this matter” and “you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case”.

There was no response from Mills as he sat in the dock, dressed in a green bomber jacket, white top and black jeans.

He was given a community order with a 24-week curfew and told he must wear an electronic tag.

He was also given a 12-month restraining order after the judge said she was “satisfied” it was a “necessary and proportionate” measure.

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

Ms Jones began filming him but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk’s phone.

The shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.