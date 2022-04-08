Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Convicted murderer who failed to return to open prison recaptured

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Jason Mills went missing from HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire where he was serving a life sentence for murder after an appointment on Wednesday.

Police Stock
Police Stock

A convicted murderer who failed to return to prison on Wednesday has been found, police have confirmed.

Jason Mills, 49, was being held in HMP Leyhill near Thornbury in Gloucestershire.

He failed to return to the open facility after attending an appointment at Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal on Thursday to track him down but warned members of the public not to approach him.

The force confirmed on Friday that he had been arrested by British Transport Police close to Bristol Temple Meads, the city’s main train station.

Avon and Somerset Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal, saying: “The public’s support with our inquiries makes a significant difference.”

Mills is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2001.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News