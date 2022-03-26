Uber ‘delighted’ to be granted two-and-a-half-year licence for London

Uber

Uber has been granted a two-and-a-half-year licence to operate private hire vehicles in London.

The ride-hailing company had previously been denied a licence by Transport for London in November 2019.

But a judge granted an 18-month licence in September 2020, deciding it was a fit and proper company “despite historical failings”.

On Saturday, a TfL spokeswoman said: “Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator’s licence for a period of two-and-a-half years.”

Uber said it is “pleased” to have met TfL’s high bar in terms of standards.

In tweets posted to its account, the firm said: “We’re delighted to announce @TfL has granted Uber a new 30 month licence in London. TfL rightly holds our industry to the highest regulatory and safety standards and we are pleased to have met their high bar.

“As we continue to serve London, we remain focused on raising industry standards in all areas. These include offering drivers the benefits and protections they deserve, ensuring all Londoners can get around safely and becoming a fully electric platform by 2025.”

At the 2020 court hearing, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram said he had taken Uber’s “track record of regulation breaches” into account but recognised the company had made efforts to address failings and had improved standards.

He added: “Uber does not have a perfect record but it has been an improving picture.

“The test as to whether Uber are a ‘fit and proper person’ does not require perfection.