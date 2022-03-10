SDLP to propose measure to access Stormont money to address cost of living

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood (Mark Marlow/PA)

The SDLP is proposing an emergency measure to access Stormont money being held back in the absence of a fully functioning Executive to address the cost of living crisis.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said £300 million cannot be allocated currently and will sit idle until a full Executive is established.

However last week DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted he did not accept this.

The Executive is currently not able to fully function following the resignation of first minister Paul Givan, as part of the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, which also removed deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

The SDLP said their representatives met legal clerks in the Assembly and Westminster to discuss what powers are available to bring forward emergency legislation to help people with the spiralling energy costs.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that if the Finance Minister “can’t find the means to act, then his party will seek to step in and explore every avenue and every option to get this money into people’s pockets”.

He is to make a formal proposal at a meeting of the party leaders on Thursday.

Conor Murphy (Peter Morrison/PA)

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has started work in the Assembly to explore whether a Private Member’s Bill could be accelerated as emergency legislation.

And at Westminster Mr Eastwood has engaged with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to “explore what options are open to compel the British Government to assist us with curbing this crisis”.

“What families are experiencing is no longer a cost of living crisis, it’s an emergency,” Mr Eastwood said.

“Food, fuel and energy bills are out of control and families right across the North are desperately struggling to make ends meet.

“While there are only two existing small schemes focused on alleviating fuel costs for some, this only scratches the surface and leaves thousands, who desperately need help too, without a penny of support from Stormont.

“We know there is £300 million sitting in Stormont waiting to be spent.

“These rising bills are the most pressing priority for people right now, so we desperately need to get this money into people’s pockets now.

“It is incumbent on all of us, whether in the Assembly or at Westminster to now work collectively to explore what can be done to help people now.

“We cannot sit idly by and wait for this crisis to consume families here.

“If legal advice is stopping the Finance Minister from spending this money, then we need to find another way to get this money out fast.”

“We need to explore every option to find a way to protect and support families from these rising costs.

“That is why, tomorrow (Thursday), at the Party Leaders’ Forum, I formally propose that all parties work with us to explore emergency legislation.