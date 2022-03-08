Bercow ‘administratively suspended’ from Labour in wake of bullying report

John Bercow

John Bercow is administratively suspended from the Labour Party in the wake of the former Commons speaker being found to be a “serial bully”.

The PA news agency understands Mr Bercow is currently under investigation by the party, with a decision on the future of his membership to follow.

The former Conservative MP switched to Labour two years after quitting as speaker in 2019.

The suspension by Labour comes after Mr Bercow was branded a “serial liar” and banned from holding a pass to Parliament following an investigation into his conduct.

Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said it backed a decision by parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone to uphold 21 allegations against Mr Bercow from three complainants, all House staff at the time, relating to the period 2009 to 2014.

Mr Bercow appealed against the commissioner’s findings to the independent panel but it upheld her verdicts without exception.

The former Buckingham representative defected to Labour last year, saying he regarded the Tories under Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.

Dame Andrea Leadsom had a tense relationship with John Bercow when she was Commons leader (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

He had served as a Conservative MP for 12 years until he was elected speaker, a neutral role, in 2009.

Mr Bercow denied that he changed allegiances in a bid to gain a peerage, which is traditionally bestowed upon former speakers, having fallen out with his own party.

Labour’s move comes after former Commons leader Dame Andrea Leadsom urged the opposition party to expel their high-profile member following the publication of the IEP’s report on Tuesday.

The senior Tory MP told Times Radio that Mr Bercow was “incredibly discourteous” to people, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “must expel” him from the party.

“I had pretty much frequent run-ins with him and I saw the way he treated other people,” she said.

“I do believe it was unacceptable.

“And, actually, what is so awful about it is that the Speaker of the House of Commons is almost the sort of highest authority here, you know, he or she is responsible for behaviour in the House of Commons, responsible for the way that we run things here. And it’s just unacceptable.”

She added: “I think Keir Starmer must expel John Bercow from the Labour Party. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Dame Andrea was Commons leader between June 2017 and May 2019.