Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Apple halts the sale of its products in Russia over Ukraine invasion

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The company is one of the latest major corporations to boycott the country following the invasion ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Apple iPhones
Apple iPhones

Apple has stopped selling iPhones and other popular products in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The company is one of the latest major corporations to boycott the country following the invasion ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin last week.

Fellow tech giants Google and Twitter have also cut down their business in Russia.

As well as halting product sales, Apple says its mobile app store is blocking downloads of RT News and Sputnik News from outside Russia.

Apple quarterly profits
The company is one of the latest major corporations to boycott the country following the invasion ordered by Russian president Vladimir Putin last week (Yui Mok/PA)

It also has stopped live traffic updates on Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety measure, similar to action Google has already taken.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking,” the company said in its statement.

“We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”

It is not known how much of Apple’s roughly 365 billion dollar (£274 billion) annual revenue comes from Russia.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News