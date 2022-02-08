No 10 insists Guto Harri’s Huawei lobbying was within rules

Huawei concerns

Lobbying of No 10 by Boris Johnson’s new communications director in support of Chinese technology firm Huawei was within the rules, Downing Street has insisted.

Guto Harri, hired by the Prime Minister as part of his shake-up in Downing Street, asked Sir Eddie Lister which ministers could receive a “nudge” for his client in 2020, the Sun reported.

The communications chief was said to have been representing lobbying firm Hawthorn Advisors during the 25-minute video call including Huawei executives on June 2 that year.

The following month, telecoms firms were ordered to strip Huawei equipment from 5G networks by 2027 over security fears.

Boris Johnson, while he was Mayor of London, with Guto Harri who is now by his side again in No 10 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Downing Street confirmed a meeting took place, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying it was “within the rules” and “obviously we met with a number of interested parties at that time while that discussion was taking place”.

Minutes suggested Sir Eddie – now Lord Udny-Lister – said Mr Johnson was not “anti-China” and did not want to ban the firm but was “caught” between that instinct and US and Tory pressure.

“We want the technology, we want it rolled out. There’s an American concern and a parliamentary concern,” he reportedly said.

“There are a large number of MPs across the political divide who have a problem with China. Some are Atlanticists, some over Covid, some over Hong Kong, some over human rights.”

Mr Harri asked if there were “any ­ministers we should talk to? Perhaps give a nudge in DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) or Treasury?”, the minutes suggested.

In response to the leak, Downing Street said Mr Johnson had described himself as a “Sinophile” but the Government had a “clear-eyed” approach to Beijing.

“It’s in the UK’s interest to have an effective relationship with China,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“That needs to be clear eyed, as the Integrated Review (of foreign and defence policy) makes clear. We need to be able to address disagreements in a frank manner and address some of the challenges that China can pose. And that’s what the Prime Minister does.”

In response to the suggestion that Mr Johnson was forced into the ban by US and Tory political pressure, the spokesman said: “Obviously, we want to ensure the UK has access to the best technology for its citizens.

“But we need to balance that against any security concerns raised, any international concerns raised, that’s exactly what we did.

“We listened to all sides of the argument. And you can see the action that we took, we planned the purchase of new 5G Huawei equipment and we’re stripping it out from our 5G networks.”

Mr Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings suggested the Prime Minister had been “reluctant to act/take seriously” the Huawei situation.

Mr Cummings, now a fervent critic of the Prime Minister, also questioned whether Mr Harri would have been able to secure the necessary security clearance for his new job because “this usually takes months” and even with an accelerated process it would be a matter of weeks.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman would not comment on Mr Harri specifically but added: “It is accurate to say that any individual would be unable to access sensitive documents or information without the requisite security clearance.”