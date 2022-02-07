Notification Settings

Parliament welcomes new MP for Southend West following death of Sir David Amess

UK NewsPublished:

Conservative Anna Firth (Southend West) swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

Newly elected Conservative MP Anna Firth (Joe Giddens/PA)
Parliament’s newest MP has taken her seat following a by-election triggered by the killing of Sir David Amess.

Conservative Anna Firth (Southend West) swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen as she appeared in the House of Commons chamber ahead of work and pensions questions.

Her arrival was cheered by Tory colleagues and she was accompanied by fellow Essex MPs Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford) and James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East).

Ms Firth said: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”

A photograph of Sir David Amess (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
She went on to exchange a few words with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

A by-election was held in Southend West after former incumbent Sir David was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15 during a constituency surgery.

The 69-year-old had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

Following her victory, qualified barrister Ms Firth vowed to “work tirelessly to build on everything” achieved by Sir David during his lengthy tenure.

