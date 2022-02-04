Police officer praised for bravery after tackling man armed with replica handgun

Police activity in Mornington Crescent, Camden

A police officer who scuffled with a man who pointed a replica gun at him following a chase in north London has been lauded for his “incredible” bravery.

Video on social media shows a man point the weapon at the officer, who is seen pointing a Taser at the suspect, in Mornington Crescent in Camden just after 7.30am on Friday.

The officer fired the Taser and the suspect was taken to hospital after being arrested for possession of a firearm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police activity in Mornington Crescent, Camden (James Manning/PA)

It came after the motorbike officer chased the suspect in a car before the man’s vehicle collided with street furniture.

The weapon has been seized for examination and is thought to be a replica, the Met said.

The officer was uninjured and there are no reports of any injuries to any other people.

Firearms officers responded and police remain at the scene.

#ARREST | A man was arrested this morning after a replica firearm was aimed at an officer in #Camden. The brave officer's actions have been described as 'nothing short of incredible.' https://t.co/0TcEW5EF6t — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 4, 2022

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said: “We are aware of a video circulating online and can assure the public we are taking care of the officer’s welfare.

“His actions in the circumstances are nothing short of incredible. He had no idea if the item being pointed at him was a replica or a lethal weapon and yet he maintained his composure and detained the suspect.