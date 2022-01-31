List of lockdown parties across No 10 and Whitehall included in Sue Gray report

Senior civil servant Sue Gray identified 16 separate gatherings in her report (Gov.UK/PA)

Twelve of the lockdown parties included in Sue Gray’s pared-back report into gatherings held across No 10 and Whitehall are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, the document suggests.

The senior civil servant outlined 16 separate gatherings which were included in the scope of her probe.

Those being investigated by the police include:

– 20 May 2020

A gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for No 10 staff.

– 18 June 2020

A gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

– 19 June 2020

A gathering in the Cabinet room in No 10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

– 13 November 2020

Two gatherings, including one in the No 10 Downing Street flat and another gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

– 17 December 2020

Three gatherings, including one in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary’s private office, a second in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall for the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official and a third in No 10 Downing Street for the departure of a No 10 official.

– 18 December 2020

A gathering in No 10 Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break.

– 14 January 2021

A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries.

– 16 April 2021

Two gatherings, including one in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a senior No 10 official, and a second in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of another No 10 official.

Police are investigating a dozen gatherings (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Four gatherings included the report which are not being investigated by the police include:

– 15 May 2020

A photograph showing a number of groups in the garden of No 10 Downing Street.

– 27 November 2020

A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

– 10 December 2020

A gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break.