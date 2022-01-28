Channel 4 facing Ofcom probe over subtitles outage

We are investigating Channel 4, following the lengthy outage of its subtitles, signing and audio description services last year.

We're reviewing the wider effects of the outage to ensure broadcasters learn lessons and protect access services in future.

