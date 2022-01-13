Notification Settings

What the papers say – January 13

UK NewsPublished:

The front pages focus on the fallout from the Prime Minister’s admission yesterday and movement in a civil case against the Duke of York.

A collection of British newspapers

Speculation over Boris Johnson’s future following his apology in Prime Ministe’s Questions (PMQs) dominates the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph covers tensions between Rishi Sunak and the PM and the fact the Chancellor kept shy of a full endorsement of Mr Johnson after his apology.

The Times, Metro and the Daily Mail split their front pages between the PM and Andrew, after a US judge ruled a sexual assault trial could proceed against the latter.

The Sun has the duke in its top spot and says he is “trapped” by the judge’s ruling.

The Independent splashes comments from Labour that Mr Johnson is “a man without shame”.

The i focuses on the anger from within the PM’s own party.

The Guardian says his future is on a ‘knife’s-edge’, with Conservative MPs speaking to the paper off-the-record to criticise him.

The Daily Mirror runs lines from Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs yesterday as its headline.

The Daily Express asks the Mr Johnson to prove he can deliver.

And the Daily Star calls the PM an “amnesiac”.

