Facebook rebrands wider company as Meta

Facebook has revealed a new company name and brand, Meta.

The move is designed to represent the firm’s broadening business portfolio beyond social networking, particularly as it pushes on with plans to develop the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can meet, play and work virtually, often using VR headsets.

But it also comes amid a string of controversies that have followed the company’s various ventures, particularly the main Facebook platform, Instagram and WhatsApp.

While the wider company name is being rebranded to Meta, the core Facebook service will remain unchanged.